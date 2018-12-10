Agenda Tuesday
Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.
Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Policy committee, 9 a.m., Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown.
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, preceded by luncheon for board members at 11:30 a.m., administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., planning commission conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.
Trumbull County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Austintown school board, work session, 9 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Austintown school board, regular session, 3 p.m., Austintown Middle School cafetorium, 900-1104 S. Raccoon Road.
Southington school board, building and grounds meeting, 5:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Milton Township trustees, special meeting at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
MCBDD personnel committee meeting, 11 a.m., small conference room, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.
Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood St.
