5 children die in late-Sunday Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN — A fire that killed five children late Sunday was accidental, said city Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright.

The five children, ages 9, 3, 2 and two 1-year-old twins, were killed in a blaze that broke out about 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue.

Wright said he expects to learn more when he goes back to the scene later this morning but the fire is not suspicious, he said.

The Vindicator's television partner, 21 WFMJ-TV is reporting the childen's mother is at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital being treated for her injuries.

21 WFMJ-TV is reporting a neighbor called 911 and alerted authorities about the fire. The mother reportedly jumped out of a window and told firefighters at the scene that five children were still inside the burning home.

Firefighters were able to get three of the five children out of the structure. Those children were given CPR and they – along with their mother – were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The three children that were pulled from the house by rescuers later died, 21 WFMJ-TV reported.