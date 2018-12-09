TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Citimortgage Inc. et al v. Patricia A. Wiltrout et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. unknown heirs and devisees et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Nicole Scullen et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ashley R. Rowan et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. James D. Kelly et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Cody Daley et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Veronica J. Markley, other civil.

Ally Bank v. Philip R. Swank, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jeremy Ross, other civil.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Adrrianne Barnhart, other civil.

Dollar Bank FSB v. Sandy Wolcott, other civil.

US Bank Trust Center v. Deloris Tynes et al, dismissed.

Countrywide Home Loans Inc. v. Millard E. Livesay et al, dismissed.

Linda McCullough et al v. Adon S. Weinberk D.O., dismissed.

Cynthia Angelo et al v. Trumbull Memorial Hospital et al, dismissed.

US Bank N.A. v. Shawn M. Fero et al, dismissed.

Frank Spriggs et al v. Warren First Homes L.P., dismissed.

Mercedes P. Heinselman v. Hailey L. Dando et al, dismissed.

Miriam Brunstetter et al v. Ford Motor Co., dismissed.

OTR Leasing LLC v. Rodney Johnson, dismissed.

Bank of America N.A. v. Daniel J Adkins et al, dismissed.

Timothy W. Wires v. CVS Pharmacy Inc., dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Barbara A. Dehn et al, dismissed.

Youngstown State University v. Daniel R. Ellis, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Bradley Hiller, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Kathy L. Alicea, dismissed.

Susan J. Garner v. Corey Z. Bettick, dismissed.

State v. Brett McClafferty, sentenced.

State v. Darren T. Pierce, sentenced.

State v. Kenyon S. McGriff, sentenced (2).

State v. Steven Allen, sentenced.

State v. Douglas M. Uher, sentenced.

State v. Tiona L. Jones, sentenced.

State v. Kevin A. Thompson, sentenced.

Shauna Bunea v. Candace Fry, settled.

Wayne Kaminski v. A.P. Ohoro Co. et al, settled.

Tracey A. Laslo v. Kristopher Brummer et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nicole L. Nicholson et al, dismissed.

divorces granted

David T. Batson v. Rose M. Batson.

Danny Salmons v. Carol Salmons.

Carrie J. Kalister v. Kevin W. Kalister.

Albert E. Davis v. Annette R. Davis.

Chris O’Rourke v. Nicole O’Rourke.

Peter Takach v. Rosemary Takach.

Dissolutions granted

Erica Lantz and Heather Binion.

Rebecca R. Grabski and Bradley D. Hersey.

Christopher A. Furlong and Meghan C. Furlong.

Khristina A. Dilallo and Joseph C. Dilallo.

Jerilynn A. Irgang and Steven R. Irgang.

Janine E. Bostardi and Anthony Bostardi.

Thomas M. Kuhn Sr. and Nicolette Kuhn.

Cecil L. Genier and Kimberley S. Genier.

Ernest V. Lewis Jr. and Monica J. Lewis.

marriages

Robert L. Magni III, 31, of 6200 Struthers Road, Lowellville, and Jenny E. Burrell, 34, of same.

Tyeler G. Hammer, 27, of 9245 Mahoning Ave., Apartment 51, North Jackson, and Darby L. Diaz, 45, of 911 N Tucker Ave., Farmington, New Mexico.

Emmanuel Korfias, 29, of 8530 Hickory Hill Drive, Poland, and Katina E. Hazimihalis, 32, of same.

Troy M. Linebaugh, 29, of 3763 Ellwood Road, New Castle, Pa., and Jennifer C. Libbey, 28, of 6722 Glendale Ave., Boardman.

MAHONING COUNTY

new complaints

Daniel R. Yemma v. Trojan Motorcycle Club Inc., foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Steven A. Kurelko Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Common Wealth Inc. v. Melissa Freeman, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Christopher A. Hartman et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Rhonda M. Clark et al, money and foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Katia Asmat et al, foreclosure.

Penguin Place Properties LLC v. The Sandro Trust et al, complaint.

Thomas Carmine-Smith v. Jeffrey Jursa et al, jury demand.

Elizabeth Conrad v. Charles Carnes et al, other tort.

Bank of America N.A. v. Marlene A. Sletvold, other civil.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Donna J. Santoro et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. William J. Peoples et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Mark S. Bosela et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust N.A. v. Mark R. Jonda et al, foreclosure.

Daniel Turner et al v. Dena M. Wright et al, jury demand.

Dawna J. Cooper v. Cassandra L. Sharp, jury demand.

Jessica Schweinsberg v. Grange Mutual Casualty Co., jury demand.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Peggy Hanigosky et al, foreclosure.

docket

US Bank National Association v. Kathy L. Lovrinovicz et al, entry confirming sale and distribution.

Gina Rekstis v. Geico Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Edward T. Saadi v. American Family Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Alexis Smith v. Red Carpet Automotive LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan Wayne Paramore et al, order of magistrate.

Grange Property and Casualty Co. et al v. Holly Folkwein, order of magistrate.

Jason Emerine et al v. Laura Patterson et al, order of magistrate.

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. v. Rose Hardy et al, entry confirming sale and distribution.

US Bank National Association v. Peggy A. Agee et al, entry confirming sale and ordering deed and distribution.

Laura J. Elmenaour v. Kayla J. Lucente et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Bruce Hughes, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Roy E. Belcher et al, entry confirming sale and ordering deed and distribution.

John Rubesa et al v. AAA Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Kathy Rinehart et al v. Brian G. Nestor et al, order of magistrate.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Sherry L. Reed, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Phillip D. Jarome et al, foreclosure and judgment entered.

Kenneth Haid et al v. Richard Dixon et al, order of magistrate.

Reed Oil Co. Inc. v. Hayes Management Inc. et al, judgment entered.

Farmers National Bank v. Douglas W. Wayt, order of magistrate.

Sandra Strickland v. Robert A. Thomas et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Kristine A. Sprankle et al, judgment entered.

Valerie Johnson et al v. Garrett McCullough et al, judgment entered.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae A Corp. v. Abraham J. Hammond Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, order of magistrate.

Megan E. Tomaino v. Maralaine Kubik et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel D. Pipino v. Michael A. Young, order of magistrate.

Charles Nisevich v. Timothy Simpson et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Choice Homes IV Limited Partnership et al, order of magistrate.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Rhodell S. Franklin v. Labor Ready Mid Atlantic Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bernadette Hairston v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa A. Parker v. Estate of Larry Myers Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Loretta King v. Shelia Ramsey, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Bowles v. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center et al, order of magistrate.

Mark A. Radosh et al v. Robert K. Harter Sr., order of magistrate.

Gerald A. Marshall et al v. Kimberly L. Williams, settled and dismissed.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Terry A. Grenga v. Jamie L. Rollo, order of magistrate.

Thomas R. Fiscus v. Tangier Bar Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

James Olenick v. Anthony Carson et al, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Susan M. Liberatore et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rainy Day Rentals Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Leslie Howard Sr. v. Ohio Living Communities et al, order of magistrate.

Larita Jackson v. Kendra N. Walters et al, order of magistrate.

Roger A. Mosser v. Donald D. Weyer et al, order of magistrate.

Charles E. Penny et al v. Jacqueline Lemon et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Christopher W. McCrae, judgment entered.

Lennie Davenport et al v. Ohio High School Athletic Association, order of magistrate.

State v. Heather Nelson, sentenced.

State v. Jaabone Kennedy, sentenced.

State v. Aaron D. Donatella, sentenced.

State v. Marquise Torres Willis, dismissed.

State v. Stephen A. Jones, dismissed.

State v. Kendris Staples, pleads guilty.

State v. Xzavius A. Johnson, sentenced (2).

State v. Ashley Mines, sentenced (2). State v. Matthew D. Huk, sentenced.

State v. Christopher J. Richards, sentenced (2).

State v. Charles Walter, sentenced.

State v. Alfred Coward, pleads guilty.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Brittany Jackson, order of magistrate.

Angel Ramos v. Bert Pritchard et al, settled and dismissed.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Jeffrey Scullen v. Rainbow 2000 Inc. et al, dismissed.

John Holecko v. Mahoning County Burea of Workers Comp, settled and dismissed.

Courtney L. Habib v. Jeffery I. Price et al, dismissed.

Sandra Bukovinsky v. Youngstown Orthopedic Associates Ltd., order of magistrate.

Shannon Valentin et al v. Potential Development Program Inc. et al, settled.

Todd A. Clegg v. Austin M. Seifert et al, settled and dismissed.

Mohamad Soueidan v. Richard G. Ornelas et al, order of magistrate.

Amos Fin. LLC v. Wayman Washington et al, order of magistrate.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Carl W. Flitcraft Jr. et al v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Silas Copeland et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terence M. Livingston et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frances Dvoracek et al, foreclosure.

Jodie A. Amey v. Teri L. Nobbs et al, order of magistrate.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Erin Gilmore et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. John Riley et al, foreclosure.

R. Scott Bean v. Louis T. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Elnora Hamilton et al, foreclosure.

Gregory P. Hammond et al v. Destiny A. Stille et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Stephanie Smelly, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John M. Makar et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Home Opportunity LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patrick M. Reese et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anise W. Joseph et al, foreclosure.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007 4 v. Ryan T. Hofus, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Joan E. Williamson v. Antonine Sisters Adult Day Care Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Arkadiy Senderov et al, order of magistrate.

Serena R. Campbell et al v. Edward L. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William G. Thompson et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeff R. Hillyer et al, foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gregory Holisky, judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Rhonda Clark et al, order of magistrate.

OC Enterprises LLC v. Neil Solomon et al, judgment entered.

Jenny L. Phelps v. Better Management Corp. of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Nichole Hewlett et al, entry confirming sale and ordering distribution.

Advanced Recycling Systems Inc. v. National Trailer Services et al, order of magistrate.

Nicole D. Boyd et al v. Concetta M. Foster et al, decision of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. James H. Rogers et al, entry confirming sale and ordering distribution.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, dismissed.

Layla S. Moore v. Gyroy Wilson et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jerry L. Safreed et al, foreclosure.

Michael Montgomery v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Wendy B. Billock et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TWH of Ohio LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Marlene Wilkins Barnett, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Burl F. Lane et al, foreclosure.

Keybank National Association v. Kevin M. Saunders et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark R. King et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carrie Russell et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Jason M. Greene, order of magistrate.

Gabriel Crish v. Ayan Sanyal et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony Jones et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark Giambattista et al, foreclosure.

Breanna Keener v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Rapid Capital Finance LLC v. E.L. Davis Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jerilynn Schuler et al, foreclosure.

NS162 LLC v. Candace McLendon et al, foreclosure.

Brooke A. Davidson et al v. City of Youngstown Water Department et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Heather Nelson, sentenced.

State v. Amber Emmanuel, sentenced.

State v. Lamar Chatman, pleads guilty.

State v. Robert Green III, sentenced (2).

State v. Frank Turner, pleads guilty.

State v. Christian Lampkin, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Hosey, sentenced.

State v. Jermaine Jones, sentenced.

State v. Delphine D. Black, sentenced.

State v. Samson Snowden, sentenced.

State v. Zachary J. Markovich, sentenced.

State v. Taqwilla Robinson, sentenced.

State v. David Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Jason Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Dallas Runner, pleads guilty.

State v. Lorenzo Carter, sentenced.

State v. Tareana Butler, sentenced.

State v. Jacarr Sims, sentenced.

State v. Rickie S. Salus, duties to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Battista v. Laurence M. Kilbert, order of magistrate.

William West Jr. et al v. Ricottilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, dismissed.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mary P. Gilmartin Zena et al, entry confirming sale and distribution.

Wilbert M. Drayton et al v. Dominic G. Patton et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Patrone et al v. James Place Condominium association, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Shauntelle Lett et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Darrin R. Goodrich et al, settled.

Sherry Martin et al v. Edward A. Fenskie et al, settled and dismissed.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana v. Electrolux Home Products Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Jason R. Bukovac v. Ravanna ODOT Mail Stop 1520 et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Tina Mendez et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown v. Ralph Rentas, judgment entered.

State v. Joseph J. Gibbons, sentenced.

State v. Demareah Martin, pleads guilty.

State v. Cornell Barnes, dismissed.

State v. Jay R. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Patricia Shepherd, pleads guilty.

State v. Terrell Martin, pleads guilty.

State v. Candis S.M. Wynn, pleads guilty.

State v. Jay R. Williams, duties to register as a sex offender.

State v. Floayesha Robinson, sentenced.

State v. Jerold B. Wiggins, sentenced (2).

State v. Willie J. Cowan, pleads guilty.

State v. Donteill Grant, pleads guilty.

State v. Tyree D. Richards, sentenced.

State v. Donteill Grant, sentenced.

State v. Alarria Marshall, sentenced.

State v. Charles Whitfield, pleads guilty.

Discover Bank v. Randy A. Durig, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005 3 v. April L. Kellar et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Lacusky et al v. Windyannette Cruz Miller et al, dismissed.

Peter Luchansky et al v. Albert Palombaro, settled.

Ebony L. Edwards v. Christal P. Bohrer et al, dismissed.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Healthcare et al, order of magistrate.

AAA Customs LLC v. Jonathan O’Connor et al, order of magistrate.

Briana Walker Terrell v. Quantiera Hooten, judgment entered.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Zane M. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Shelby Blakeman Jr. v. Steven Spargo, order of magistrate.

Dia Caffey et al v. Youngstown City Schools et al, decision of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jorge L. Ramos et al, dismissed.