Poland council avoids public group home discussion

When Susan Maruca looked for a home for her aging mother, she wanted to find a place close to her own home, near her mother’s church and in a neighborhood with other retirees.

At a Poland Village Council meeting Tuesday, she argued that she should be able to make the same considerations in caring for her severely disabled daughter, who is 16.

Legislation pending before council could limit her ability to do so.

An ordinance introduced by Councilman Sam Moffie seeks to limit the concentration of group homes in the village. It proposes that a group home cannot be established within 500 feet of another group home.

Moffie introduced the ordinance after receiving complaints from neighbors of the group home on Evergreen Drive, who informed him that another group home had been established nearby.

The two are the only group homes in the village.

The ordinance, which Moffie declined to discuss for this story, is the subject of scrutiny from local and state-level disability-rights advocates. Disability Rights Ohio even dispatched several representatives from Columbus to council’s Tuesday meeting.

Late Friday, the village’s legal counsel issued a statement that the intent is neither to minimize discussion nor to discriminate, adding that Poland really can’t do much about group homes other than regulate their spacing.

After three relatively private council discussions, the public does not know where council stands on the legislation. Without a public dialogue, community concerns have amplified.

OVERSIGHT OF CARE PROVIDERS

The group homes on Evergreen Drive and Edna Street, which are owned by Frank DiVito, each house three developmentally disabled women. DiVito hired New Leaf Residential Services to staff and manage the residences.

As a state-certified provider of supported living services and a Medicare-certified agency, New Leaf provides round-the-clock care for the women who live in the homes.

“We have to background check every employee. They clear multiple registries. They are drug-screened. We check driving records,” said Abbey Summers, chief financial officer of New Leaf.

“It’s much harder to get a job there than at McDonald’s,” Disability Rights Ohio assistant executive director Kerstin Sjoberg noted.

The facilities themselves are also monitored on multiple levels.

“These homes are monitored by New Leaf, the county Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Department of Developmental Disabilities. Through New Leaf, we monitor weekly, if not daily, through various channels and means,” Summers said.

EFFECT ON THE NEIGHBORHOOD

When the residents moved into DiVito’s house on Evergreen Drive in summer 2016, neighbors publicly voiced concerns that group homes would increase traffic and crime in Poland neighborhoods.

The concerns have not been realized, despite a second home opening in the neighborhood.

Police Chief Russell Beatty noted that he has not observed an uptick in crime since the establishment of the homes.

“We’ve had no trouble. The only call we’ve had was a year or two ago when one of the homes was vandalized. Otherwise, there has been absolutely nothing,” said Beatty.

Input from the neighborhood mirrors Beatty’s perspective.

“They’re not a problem at all,” said Jason Haseley, a resident of Evergreen Drive. Haseley lives across the street from the group homes.

The two houses sit inconspicuously on the residential street about 500 feet apart. Despite their close proximity, the proposed ordinance would not affect these homes.

“I don’t even know where [the group homes] are,” said Clem Psenicka, as he walked his dog past the group home on Edna Street. “I suppose you wouldn’t want a string of 10.”

Multiple neighbors were not willing to speak on the record about the homes.

Nearby residents have voiced concern about the homes’ effect on property values.

Paul Sherman, a broker at Town One realty, noted that these concerns are not reflected in his experience in selling homes. He does 85 percent of his business in Poland.

In the past few years, Sherman has rented a house on Evergreen Drive and sold a house on Edna Street, a house on Marion Drive and two on Nesbitt Street.

“We’ve experienced an increase in value from 2016 to 2017 and from 2017 to 2018 in Poland,” Sherman said. The area around the group homes also has experienced that increase.

“I sold a ranch home on Diana in 2017 or 2018 between Edna and Evergreen that sold at the highest price per square foot for an older home in Poland history,” he said.

LEGALITY OF ORDINANCE

Questions about the legality of the proposed ordinance have attracted the attention of state-level disability-rights advocates.

Sjoberg of Disability Rights Ohio pointed to the language of the ordinance, noting that it targets people with disabilities. It thus potentially violates the Fair Housing Act.

Included in the ordinance’s definition of “group home” is a description of residents “who receive short-term or long-term residential care, treatment or assistance.”

“I don’t know who else would be eligible if they didn’t have a disability,” Sjoberg said.

The ordinance also may violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, Sjoberg said.

The ADA “is also about removing societal barriers that prevent people with disabilities from being integrated into communities,” Sjoberg said. “This ordinance would create a barrier.”

Maruca noted that it is especially crucial to remove barriers to integration for disabled adults.

Great strides have been made to integrate disabled children into mainstream educational programs, she said, but few communities are set up to accept disabled adults.

“It’s sort of like we created this space for acceptance, and the adult space hasn’t caught up. We as a society know what to do with young adults and children with disabilities. We don’t know what to do beyond high school,” Maruca said.

Solicitor Jay Macejko sent a statement Friday that assured the public that Poland Village does not aim to discriminate through the ordinance. “Any insinuation otherwise is simply inaccurate,” the statement read.

It also acknowledges that there is “very little to nothing” local government can do to regulate group homes, but noted that Ohio Revised Code permits limitations to concentrations of group homes. It pointed to a precedent case.

“A federal court in the Northern District of Ohio found that a [500-foot] buffer did not violate federal law,” the statement read.

LACK OF PUBLIC DEBATE

Although citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns Tuesday night, council’s discussions of the ordinance have taken place largely outside public input.

The first discussion took place on Election Night, Nov. 6. A second discussion occurred 15 minutes before council’s Nov. 20 meeting. It was listed on the meeting’s agenda but was not discussed during the regular meeting.

Tuesday’s third discussion was no different. Despite the passionate input from Maruca and Disability Rights Ohio, council went into executive session shortly after public comment.

When the meeting began, Mayor Tim Sicafuse explained to the audience that the ordinance had been reviewed extensively and would be discussed in executive session.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which was distributed Nov. 30, listed “executive session with counsel” as its first item.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Maruca, who is an attorney, questioned the purpose of the private session.

“I was confused and concerned about that executive session. ... My view of what happened was that it was unnecessary. I view it as something that did not need to happen,” she said.

The reason for going into executive session, as listed in the meeting minutes provided by deputy clerk Mark Mrofchak, was “matters to remain confidential with council.”

Under the state’s Sunshine Law governing public meetings, a topic qualifies for exemption if federal law or regulation or state statute require that it remain confidential.

Sunshine laws also require that a motion to go into executive session include identifying the specific matter to be discussed.

Macejko refused to confirm the topic of the executive session or identify the law requiring its confidentiality.

Furthermore, the state’s Open Meetings Act stipulates that a public body may not reach a collective decision in an executive session.

Upon returning from executive session, Macejko recommended that the first reading of the ordinance be tabled, and council unanimously agreed.

WHAT’S NEXT

Although the first reading of the ordinance has been postponed, consideration could resume.

In the meantime, there will be eyes on Poland Village Council.

Sjoberg said, “We’ll be in constant contact with the city attorney to determine if it gets back on the agenda. ... We’ll attend next time we get wind of something like this, and we’ll continue to educate through this process.”

“I plan on attending every meeting until this matter is resolved,” Maruca added. “I would hate to think with all the community interest that [the ordinance] would be addressed without formal notice.”

And, if it passes?

“We’ll file a lawsuit,” Maruca said.