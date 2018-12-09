NEWSMAKERS

Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds at Art Basel Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Royalty, Real Housewives, and the fathers of two Kardashian babies were among the celebs that fanned out across Miami for a week of glamorous Art Basel parties toasting the world’s best artists.

Cardi B, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Pharrell and Meek Mill performed.

At Casa Tua’s private room, Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with U2’s Bono at a late-night karaoke party where Paris Hilton and Serena Williams danced to Beyonce’s “Formation.” Downstairs at the exclusive Italian restaurant, Princess Eugenie hosted an intimate dinner for the London-based art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Reggae star Banton free from prison

TAMPA, Fla.

Reggae star Buju Banton is free after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.

Banton was convicted in a federal courtroom in Florida in 2011. Prison officials told the Tampa Bay Times that Banton was freed Friday from Georgia’s private McMcRae Correctional Institute.

The 45-year-old music star was expected to return to his native Jamaica.

At trial in Tampa in 2011, federal prosecutors showed the jury audio and video recordings of Banton that they said proved he was involved in a deal to buy 11 pounds of cocaine for $135,000.

‘Into the Wild’ author sues over adaptation

BOULDER, Colo.

Author Jon Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.”

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday that Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the playwrights from using his name and the title. His attorneys say the agreement allows him to withdraw permission.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in state court in Boulder, where Krakauer lives.

The newspaper says the playwrights didn’t respond to requests to comment.

“Into the Wild” recounts Christopher McCandless’ death in the Alaska wilderness. Krakauer’s lawsuit also names the Christopher Johnson McCandless Memorial Foundation, which also had agreed to the adaptation.

Associated Press