New Castle teen killed Sat., friend charged

Staff report

NEW castle, PA.

A teen was accidentally shot and killed at a New Castle home on North Liberty Street early Saturday morning.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, police found Zach Mulford, 15, lying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police said Kyle Harris, 19, was holding a gun when he answered the door to Mulford and another friend. When he removed the magazine from the gun, the gun went off, and a bullet hit Mulford, police said.

Harris ran from the home. A check of the weapon revealed that it was stolen.

Harris turned himself in to police and is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.