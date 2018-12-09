MILESTONES

STATE TROOPERS

Dispatcher, trooper of the year named

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Southington Post has selected Michelle Higgins as dispatcher of the year and Benjamin M. Barnard as trooper of the year.

Higgins joined the patrol in 2003 and has served at the Ashtabula, Ravenna and Southington posts. A Mecca Township native, she graduated from Maplewood High School and lives in Mecca with her children, Abbagail and Kaitlyn.

She also received dispatcher of the year awards in 2004 through 2010.

Barnard was chosen by fellow Southington Post troopers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

He joined the patrol in 2011 and is also a graduate of Maplewood High School.

Barnard and his wife, Tara, live in Bristolville with their two children, Cooper and Sophie.

