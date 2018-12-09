METRO DIGEST || Holiday services

Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

OH WOW! grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The OH WOW! Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology has received a grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation in the amount of $12,500 for field trip and outreach support.

“On behalf of our board of directors, our volunteers and students and educators expected to be served, we are grateful to the Thomases Family Endowment,” said Suzanne Barbati, OH WOW! president and executive director. “This grant will be used to ensure all students, classroom teachers and community partners have access and can participate in OH WOW!’s high-quality STEM-based programming and outreach activities.”

Toy giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

The last day to sign up for Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ’s free toy giveaway will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 939 Elm St. The giveaway is intended for kids up to age 17.

Participants cannot be signed up at the Salvation Army or any other organization. In order to be considered, participants must bring current identification, proof of family income, custody or legal papers (if applicable), Social Security or medical cards for each child or a printout from the Department of Job & Family Services showing all information.

