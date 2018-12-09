METRO DIGEST || Burglar pistol-whipped

Burglar pistol-whipped

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police say a man pistol-whipped an attempted burglar at his West Judson Avenue home Thursday night.

The victim told police that he was shutting the back door of his house when a male came up from behind with a gun.

During their struggle, the gun discharged 2 or 3 times.

The victim was able to disarm the suspect and “pistol-whipped” him until he fled.

Mom: She threw baby

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman was arrested for endangering children after throwing her baby at her Dryden Avenue home Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Police spoke with the mother of Erin Johnson, 32, who said that she was arguing with Johnson when she lifted her baby over her head and threw the baby into the couch.

AMR transported the baby to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for evaluation.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Car repair shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man was shot at on Alden Avenue home Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

The victim told police the suspect was angry with him for not completing repairs on his car.

The victim said that during their conversation, the suspect fired three rounds in his direction, picked up the casings and fled the scene.