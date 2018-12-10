Ayers out, Mulvaney may be in Trump's search for chief of staff

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is considering four people as he determines who will be his next chief of staff.

A person familiar with Trump's thinking tells The Associated Press that the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, is among those under consideration to replace John Kelly.

The person thought to be the president's top choice for the job, vice presidential chief of staff Nick Ayers, tweeted Sunday that he's no longer in the running for the position. Instead, he will begin overseeing a pro-Trump political action committee next year.

A White House official tells the AP that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers' length of service. Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election.