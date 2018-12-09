Agenda Monday

Boardman Township trustees, 4 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, bimonthly department head meeting, 7:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Trumbull County Auditor, budget commission meeting, 10 a.m., 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Committee on Community Planning and Economic Development, 5 p.m., caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown.

Girard City Council, caucus at 6 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., 100 W. Main St.

