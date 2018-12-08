METRO DIGEST || WRTA’s Warren Express route adds new stop

WRTA’s Warren Express route adds a new stop

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Transit Authority’s Warren Express route will serve Tod’s Crossing and Hampshire House apartments off Tod Avenue Southwest starting Monday, WRTA said this week.

The decision to expand the route came in response to a request from Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold, D-6th, who said she felt there was a tremendous need for transportation in her ward.

The Warren Express route departs hourly from downtown Youngstown’s Federal Station from Monday through Saturday between 6:40 a.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Effective Monday, the route will include a stop at Fourth Street Southwest and Tod Avenue, which will serve residents of Tod’s Crossing and Hampshire House Apartments.

The WRTA doubled its Warren Express departures from once every two hours to one per hour in September.

Convicted of human trafficking, man decides to appeal

YOUNGSTOWN

A man sentenced to 30 years in prison for offering up his 15-year-old relative to be raped in exchange for $100 in drug money has appealed his conviction.

Attorneys for David Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, filed the appeal Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, calling for a review of Kalna’s two consecutive 15-year sentences on human-trafficking charges, as well as “various trial issues.”

A jury took about 90 minutes to convict Kalna last month.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum told Kalna, “In all my days on the bench, I don’t think I’ve seen anything more disgusting than what you did in this case.”

Meijer’s, Howland officials work on signage variances

HOWLAND

Though the Cafaro Co. says no deal is finalized to bring a Meijer’s store to the Eastwood Mall complex, Meijer’s is working with Howland officials on signage variances for a possible store at the former Super Kmart site near Kohl’s.

Joe Bell, Cafaro spokesman, said the Cafaro Co. has been in discussions with the super-center chain “for quite some time.”

Peter Ross, Howland zoning administrator, said an architectural firm working with Meijer’s submitted an application for the variances.

The store would be 159,264 square feet, would have a convenience store/gas station in front near the McDonald’s restaurant and would replace the Kmart, Ross said.

The matter is likely to be on the agenda for a mid-January township Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, he said.

Among Meijer’s offerings are groceries, sporting goods, outdoor living, electronics, toys, home improvement and clothing.

