Tony York, son of John, Denise Debartolo York, dies at 35

Staff report

Tony York, the second oldest son of John York and Denise DeBartolo York, owners of the San Francisco 49ers, has died at the age of 35.

No cause of death has been released.

York, who lived in Sausalito, Calif., was born Aug. 3, 1983, in Youngstown and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School, where he lettered in football and baseball.

Mark Rinehart, one of York’s teachers at Mooney, said Saturday he is “Very sorry to hear of his passing.

“Tony’s sense of humor and passion made him an asset to my – and any – classroom. Just a lot of fun,” he said.

York went on to graduate from Tulane University in New Orleans, where as a senior, what he called “life-shaping experiences” when Hurricane Katrina devastated the region, inspired him to found Koda, a company that helped prepared young people for their first jobs after graduation.

“Tony’s true passion lied in philanthropy, a trait instilled in him by his parents and shared closely with his brother and sisters,” his family said in a statement.

York supported the 49ers Foundation, an organization that seeks to educate and empower Bay Area Youth. He also worked closely with incarcerated youth.

“Tony will forever be remembered as a bright, spirited entrepreneur with an unmatched passion to serve others who could brighten a room with his personality and sense of humor. Tony, we love you,” the family’s statement read.

DeBartolo-York family friend Ed Muransky of Poland declined to comment Saturday, “out of respect for the family.” but added, “They know all of our hearts are broken along with theirs.”

York is survived by his parents, his older brother Jed, the 49ers CEO, and his wife, Danielle; his twin sisters, Jenna and Mara; and his nephews Jaxon and Brixton.