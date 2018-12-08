Scoreless stretch dooms Penguins

Youngstown State's mens basketball team briefly took the lead against Western Michigan on Saturday, but a six minute, 29 second scoreless stretch doomed the home side to a 88-77 defeat.

YSU has lost four straight.

Garrett Covington led the Penguins with 15 points. Kendale Hampton added 14 and Antwan Maxwell Jr. and Darius Quisenberry each had 11 points. Donell Cathcart was the fifth Penguin in double figures with 10.

Michael Flowers scored 25 points to lead Western Michigan.