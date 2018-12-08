Faces of joy: Canfield students enjoy annual Special Needs Party

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

CANFIELD

Canfield students celebrated the 23rd annual Special Needs Party on Friday afternoon at Amron Lanes, 492 W. Main St.

Bowling, dancing, lunch and a visit with Santa were among the activities students participated in throughout the three-hour extravaganza.

Students excitedly flitted from one area to the next, enjoying one another and the day as a whole.

“It’s just wonderful,” said Josie Homsey, Canfield schools special-services secretary.

Teacher Ashley Newsome said she thinks the event is awesome.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” she said. “We appreciate everything they’ve done for us here.”

Staff got to spend time with students eating and socializing outside of the classroom setting.

John Vitto, event coordinator and Canfield schools director of special services, said it’s simply fun.

“The best part is seeing the smile on the kids’ faces,” he said. “Adults like it, too.”

Board of education members and Alex Geordan, superintendent, joined the fun.

“This is a wonderful day for students and staff to enjoy the holiday season,” Geordan said. “We are extremely lucky to have such caring staff members and wonderful students.”

Craig Olson, board of education vice president, echoed Geordan’s sentiment.

“This is just spectacular,” he said. “Just look around you and you can see the joy on everyone’s faces.”