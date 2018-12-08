Early run has YSU ahead of Saint Francis
Youngstown State's women's basketball team built an early lead and show no signs of letting go, leading Saint Francis (Pa.) 40-28 at halftime.
The Penguins trailed 9-2 to start the game, but Alison Smolinski hit two threes to spark a 15-3 run to close out the first quarter. Smolinski leads the Penguins with 14 points and Sarah Cash has 10.
Jess Kovatch leads Saint Francis with 10 points.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.