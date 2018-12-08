Donate gifts for moms at Beatitude House

YOUNGSTOWN

The Beatitude House provides an opportunity for the children in its program to pick out gifts for their moms, wrap them and put them under the Christmas tree. Santa’s Workshop is possible thanks to donations from the community.

Items can be practical, such as gloves, scarves, socks, slippers and dish towels or items for pampering, like a bath set, jewelry, frames, books or perfume. No open-flame candles.

Anyone interested in donating should take unwrapped gifts to Beatitude House’s administrative offices, 238 Tod Lane on the campus of St. Edward Parish. Donations are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All gifts must be received by Dec. 17. Call 330-744-3147 with questions.