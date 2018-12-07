Taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted on warrants from municipal court for aggravated robbery and felonious assault was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 448 Fairgreen Ave. home.

Corey Clinkscale, 26, who lists the North Side home as his address, was taken into custody on the warrants. Inside, police found a bag of suspected marijuana, two pills and a scale, reports said. Arrested on drug charges there was Jaron Stewart, 25, of Francisca Avenue.

Later, at a home at 363 W. Delason Ave. on the South Side, Aaron Hobby, 36, was taken into custody on drug charges after officers served another warrant there. Reports said police found two bags of suspected cocaine, a security system and $420 cash.

Drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who led police on a chase about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday had a bag of heroin in his pants when he was booked into the Mahoning County jail, reports said.

Robert Duval, 38, of Zedaker Avenue, is in the jail on charges of failure to comply, possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility as well as several warrants from municipal court and driving under suspension.

Duval was arrested at St. Louis and Hudson avenues after failing to stop for police who tried to pull him over for an improper turn, reports said. The heroin was found in one of his pockets when Duval was being booked at the jail, reports said.

Reports said Duval has eight open suspensions on his license, the last one handed down July 31.

Hiring authorized

LIBERTY

At Thursday morning’s meeting, Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar authorized the fire department to hire Jake Emery as a part-time firefighter/medic starting at $14 per hour.

Also, RJ Thompson, assistant professor of graphic and interactive design at Youngstown State University, discussed potentially redesigning the township’s website. Prices were not discussed.

Joseph Nohra, schools superintendent, also came to the meeting to propose adding another full-time school resource officer for the school district. There is currently one SRO in the district. The school pays 70 percent of the officer’s salary, and the township pays 30 percent because the officer works for the township in the summer.

Woman scammed

AUSTINTOWN

A 33-year-old Woodhurst Drive woman’s bank account was emptied after she gave her account information to fraudsters, according to a township police report.

The woman on Wednesday told township police she had applied and was “approved” for a loan through a company called Check ‘N Go. Her bank informed her it was a fake company when calling about her overdrawn account.

She also provided the scammers $800 in Google Play payment cards, according to the report. Township detectives are looking into the incident.

Computer scam

AUSTINTOWN

A 68-year-old New Road woman was reportedly taken in by a $400 “computer-repair” scam, according to a township police report.

The woman reported that on Nov. 28, her computer “froze up with a message that appeared to be from Microsoft” instructing her to call a number to get the problem fixed.

The man on the other end had an Indian accent and “sounded professional,” she told police. She paid $399 for the scam service with her debit card.

The man reportedly installed new programs on the woman’s computer, which her relatives later removed. Township detectives are investigating.

Packard on display

WARREN

The National Packard Museum will have on display beginning today the fifth-oldest surviving Packard automobile, a 1901 Model C, serial number C-72. The freshly restored vehicle is on loan from Terry Martin of Leavittsburg. Martin is a founder of the Packard museum and served several terms as board president.

Packard introduced its Model C Series in November 1900. It was one of the first cars to feature a steering wheel at a time when most other vehicles still used a tiller for steering.

It was powered by a 183-cubic-inch, single-cylinder engine that generated 12 horsepower on a 76-inch wheelbase. It was also one of the first cars to use the common “H” shift pattern transmission patented by James Ward Packard. It sold new from the factory in Warren for $1,500 (about $45,000 in today’s dollars).

The historic vehicle will remain on exhibit at the museum indefinitely. The museum is located at 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays.

Cookie walk

Canfield

Calla Community Church, 6482 W. Calla Road, will have a cookie walk Saturday. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all cookies are sold. The price is $5 per dozen. For information, visit callachurch.com or call 330-533-6007.

Visit from Santa

liberty

Santa will arrive at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Township children are invited to join him for cookies, drinks and pictures.

Collecting items for kids

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center’s Early Childhood Education program has launched this year’s effort to collect gloves, mittens, hats, socks and school supplies for children. Items collected will benefit the Choffin Preschool Center and Mahoning County Children Services.

People may drop off donations through Dec. 14 to the main office of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.