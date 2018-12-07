A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Dec. 1

Assault: An official with Hubbard Middle School, 250 Hall Ave., reported a 10-year-old student had been pushed into a locker and punched several times in the stomach.

Harassment: A Princeton Avenue woman alleged two cousins of her 13-year-old daughter made threatening calls to the teen, including one to harm her.

Dec. 4

Arrest: Struthers police relinquished custody of William J. Howe II, 27, of Eighth Street, Struthers. Howe was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging him with failing to comply with a court order, related to a theft charge.

LIBERTY

Nov. 30

Drug paraphernalia: While dealing with a verbal confrontation between two people at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, police took into custody Timothy M. Williams, 48, of Annawan Lane, Boardman, who was charged with having a suspected crack-cocaine pipe. Williams also was wanted on a Mayfield Village, Ohio, warrant.

Overdose: After responding to a possible drug overdose in the 3000 block of Goleta Avenue, authorities charged Kristopher P. Rafferty of Goleta, Liberty, with inducing panic. Rafferty, 31, was found in a bathtub bleeding profusely as well as with a purple complexion and shallow breathing before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital; also, the situation caused alarm among neighbors, a report indicated.

Weapon/drugs: A traffic stop on Goleta Road led to the arrest of Alexis M. Scott, 33, of Columbus, on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon when, police alleged, Scott had a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine for which she had no concealed-carry permit. In addition, officers cited Ernest K. Cottle II, 33, of Bryson Street, Youngstown, on a charge of having a suspected marijuana cigar in an ashtray.

Menacing: A Girard woman said a Niles man, 45, who was possibly inebriated yelled at her son and turned toward the accuser with a raised fist while they were at a Belmont Avenue gas station.

Theft: A contractor who was performing work at a building in the 3000 block of Northgate Drive reported a $900 landscape trailer missing.

Harassment: A Haviland Drive man said a caller made an implied threat, apparently related to disparaging remarks the caller claimed the accuser had made about him.

Recovered property: Nearby construction workers reportedly caught a man who had stolen a $260 vehicle battery from Advance Auto Parts, 3179 Belmont Ave., before the item was returned and the shoplifter left the area on foot.

Theft: A woman in the process of moving from her Scott Lane residence noticed four pieces of jewelry valued at $2,000 missing from the home.

Theft: A Youngstown man noticed his $800 cellphone missing from his car while at a Belmont Avenue gas station.

Dec. 1

Arrests: The Ohio State Highway Patrol handed to township police Kayan A. Muhammad, 21, of Penhale Avenue, Youngstown, and authorities were sent to Niles to take custody of Michael C. Callihan, 48, of Cardigan Street, Niles. Both were wanted on warrants charging failure to appear in court.

Domestic violence: Saule J. Groover, 44, of Mohawk Drive, Girard, was charged with the crime after her girlfriend, of Poland, alleged that while they were at a Belmont Avenue motel, Groover became upset and choked the accuser for about 10 seconds.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Gypsy Lane, police arrested Homer L. Tolley, 44, of Cannon Road, Liberty, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired as well as possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Tolley, who refused to submit to breath and urine tests, had suspected marijuana in the vehicle, authorities alleged.

Burglary/criminal damaging: To a home in the 4500 block of East Drive via a rear door. A Sony PlayStation game system was stolen; in addition, two doors and two windows sustained damage.

Dec. 2

Arrest: Hubbard police handed Terry R. Miller, 38, to Liberty authorities. Miller, of East Garfield Road, New Springfield, was wanted on a township warrant charging resisting arrest.

Assault: A Sampson Road woman alleged a neighbor pushed her when she issued a letter to remind the neighbor to pay her homeowner-association fees.

Damage: An Uber driver reported a passenger spilled what appeared to be fingernail polish on the backseat as they traveled through the township.

Dec. 3

Arrest: Officers answered a complaint about an unresponsive woman at a Belmont Avenue restaurant before charging Brenda L. Plant of Roosevelt Drive, Liberty, with inducing panic, disorderly conduct and possessing drug paraphernalia. Plant, 37, who had a suspected marijuana pipe, was barely responsive, and her actions caused a disturbance to employees and customers, a report said.

Menacing: A 16-year-old Liberty High School girl alleged a fellow student posted on a social-media site threats against her, one of which purportedly mentioned running over the victim with a car if possible.

Dec. 4

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Osman A. Marroquin, 34, of Mansell Drive, Liberty. He was wanted on a township probation-violation charge.

Assault: A nurse with Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, alleged a 10-year-old patient choked her, then pulled and wrapped her hair around his hand. The victim suffered no serious injuries, however, a police report showed.

Theft: A woman discovered a package that contained Christmas merchandise was stolen after having been delivered to her Sampson Road residence.

Dec. 5

Theft: A Scott Lane woman reported her 6-month-old kitten stolen.

Theft: A man noticed several bottles of prescription medication missing from his Trumbull Court apartment.

Theft by deception: The owner of Plaza Donuts, 3437 Belmont Ave., reported a man had told an employee that he wanted a $24 refund for a purchase with which he was supposedly dissatisfied, even though he likely had never made such a purchase.

GIRARD

Dec. 2

Assault/damage: A South Ward Avenue woman told police a group of males tossed rocks at her residence as they walked past. Also, one of the males alleged a man had tried to fight him, resulting in a torn shirt.

Citations: After answering a call about someone on a grandstand roof at Girard Arrowhead Stadium, 200 S. Highland Ave., officers cited two Girard boys, 14 and 16, on disorderly-conduct charges.

Domestic violence: Danny L. Scott of North Avenue, Girard, faced a charge after his girlfriend alleged Scott, 37, had waved a gun around and threatened her with it.

Criminal mischief: After responding to a report of an inebriated woman in the 700 block of East Kline Street, authorities filed a criminal-mischief charge against Nancy J. Smith, 56, of East Kline, Girard. A family member alleged an intoxicated Smith used a hammer to smash another family member’s driver’s-side window and do an estimated $300 in damage.

Dec. 3

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 100 block of North State Street resulted in the arrest of Roxanne N. Phillips, 23, of West Kline Street, Girard, who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A North Avenue woman discovered a set of car keys missing.

Dec. 4

Arrest: A 13-year-old Girard boy was arrested on a detainer from the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center charging him with felonious assault.

Trespassing: A woman reported a man who claimed to represent an energy company came to her East Broadway Avenue residence and attempted to obtain her personal information that included the accuser’s Social Security number.

Criminal mischief: A Cherry Street woman noticed a piece of mail and a small package delivered to her home had been tampered with.

Menacing: An East Wilson Avenue man said his wife with whom he’s in the process of a divorce demanded to see their three children and, when he threatened to call police, claimed she had a gun.

Dec. 5

Criminal mischief: A woman told police she found behind bushes a package that had been delivered to her Hazel Street home but was supposed to have been on her porch.