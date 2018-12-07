Ryan to Trump: Come to Lordstown and see the GM impact

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, formally invited President Donald Trump to visit Lordstown and the surrounding communities that will be impacted by the idling of General Motors’ Lordstown Assembly Plant in March.

Ryan also asked that Trump personally meet the workers who will lose their jobs as a result of the decision.

The letter inviting Trump to the visit was signed by four other elected officials from Ohio and Michigan.