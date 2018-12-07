Ohio classes of 2019, 2020 get alternative paths to diploma

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are giving high-school students more flexibility in how they can earn diplomas in 2019 and 2020.

The changes are similar to those made for the class of 2018 after educators warned that too many students were at risk of not meeting higher test-score requirements to graduate on time.

The new alternatives aren’t based on passing academic or work-related tests.

The measure passed by lawmakers Thursday requires state education officials to come up with a recommendation by April about what graduation requirements should be for future classes.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. John Kasich for his approval.

Critics say the point of raising requirements was to ensure graduates are prepared for jobs or college, and that making things easier is a disservice to students.