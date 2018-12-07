oddly enough

Chick-fil-A fans in New York brave snow for year of free sandwiches

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.

Dozens of hardy souls braved hours of snow and wind for a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A as the fast-food chain opened its first Buffalo-area store.

The Cheektowaga restaurant opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 29.

As part of grand-opening festivities, Chick-fil-A promised 52 chicken sandwiches to the first 100 guests in line, prompting some to pitch tents in the parking lot with plans to spend the night despite snow and frigid temperatures.

But with snow piling up, Chick-fil-A announced it would award the winners 12 hours ahead of schedule.

Jury rules napkin promise must be honored in case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An Alaska jury has ordered the buyer of a news website to make good on a payment promise she had scrawled on a cocktail napkin.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that jurors ordered Alice Rogoff to pay more than $850,000 to Tony Hopfinger.

Rogoff purchased a majority stake in the Alaska Dispatch website from Hopfinger in 2009. Her company bought the Anchorage Daily News in 2014 and merged the businesses.

Hopfinger sued Rogoff, claiming she failed to pay him $100,000 annually for 10 years as promised in a note on the cocktail napkin.

Rogoff’s attorney argued that terms were stated to commit Hopfinger to work for a decade and that he deserved nothing when he left.

Sheriff: Man pulls gun on Popeyes worker in condiments clash

MARRERO, La.

A man is accused of pointing a gun at the manager of a Popeyes in Louisiana during a dispute over condiments.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported that 59-year-old Earl Jethroe of Marrero walked into the eatery, ordered a meal and apparently took issue with the condiments provided by employees.

At some point, the arrest report says, Jethroe threw his chicken across the counter, pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at the manager. Jethroe didn’t fire the weapon, and no one was hurt.

Authorities said deputies later found Jethroe at another restaurant, yelling. They said he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

