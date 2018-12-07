GM CEO calls meeting with elected officials “constructive”

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

General Motors CEO Mary Barra characterized her meetings with elected officials from Ohio, Maryland and Michigan Wednesday as “constructive” but gave no hint the company would reverse its Nov. 26 decision to idle four U.S. plants, including the one in Lordstown.

Barra met Wednesday with delegates from the impacted states, including U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman of Ohio and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

“I share their concerns about the impact the actions we announced last week will have on our employees, their families and the communities. These were very difficult decisions – decisions I take very personally,” Barra said.

“I reiterated to all members I met with this week from Michigan, Ohio and Maryland that many hourly employees at the impacted U.S. plants will have the opportunity to work at other U.S. GM plants, and that we are committed to working with them to minimize the impact on the communities.

“I also informed them that all salaried GM workers impacted by these actions are being offered outplacement services to help them transition to new jobs.”

GM also announced Wednesday a transition center at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 union hall was opening to help prepare workers and their spouses for the upcoming layoffs.