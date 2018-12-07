Man gets 50-year term for killing cabbie in botched robbery

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a cab driver during a botched robbery has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Nathaniel Young continued to maintain his innocence as he was sentenced today. The 23-year-old Rahway man had been convicted in October on several counts, including murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Young shot and killed 57-year-old Imad Alasmar, the father of 10 children.

The Edison man had driven his cab to Rahway in August 2015 to pick up a called-in fare. Authorities say Young demanded money from Alasmar and then shot him then shot him in the neck and cheek before fleeing.

Alasmar's taxi kept going after he was shot, until it crashed into a parked car. Two people in that vehicle were injured.