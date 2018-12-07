mahoning county | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Kyronn Copeland, 27, Lansdowne Boulevard, superseding indictment, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

David Davidson, 66, Woodland Avenue, Lake Milton, four counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Douglas Hotchkiss, 59, Hitchcock Road, Boardman, illegal cultivation of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Christopher Patton, 34, South Belle Vista Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a specified government facility and inducing panic.

Alonzo Fornore, 40, Brookline Avenue, assault, obstructing official business and harassment with bodily substance.

Brandon Mace, 40, Ohltown-McDonald Road, Niles, telecommunications fraud.

Kyle Wilkinson, North Elm Street, Columbiana, aggravated burglary, menacing by stalking and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering.

Jennifer Kellish, 42, Carnegie Avenue, Austintown, escape, obstructing official business, falsification and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Keyon Cleveland and Kenya Cleveland, both 24, and Tashay Benford, aka Tashay Bedford, 24, all of Akron, theft.

Heather Herron, 39, Glenwood Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshyia Ligon, 20, Ball Avenue, Euclid, and Ashley White, East 95th Street, Cleveland, theft.

Kimberly A. Jenkins, 24, Stow, and Sean M. Zett, 33, Twinsburg, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Bryan Harding, 40, Laverne Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

George Avery II, 37, Georgia Avenue, Berlin Center, aggravated possession of drugs.

William Nickerson, 40, West Western Reserve Road, Canfield, aggravated possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Scott, 32, Selma Avenue, grand theft.

Demetrius Huff, 19, Parkwood Avenue, felonious assault with firearm specifications, carrying concealed weapons and intimidation of a witness.

Tammy Williams, 47, Edwards Street, 14 counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, 10 counts of identity fraud and medicaid fraud.

Malcolm Carter, 24, Alameda Avenue, two counts of forgery and theft.

Imani Al-Deen, 38, East High Avenue, forgery.

Omandre Randall, 21, Ohio State Penitentiary, Coitsville-Hubbard Road, assault.

Elijah Dow, 65, Schenley Avenue, theft.

Tamakia Bellard, 34, Erie Street, Boardman, two counts of endangering children.

Larry Carbone, 37, Cynthia Street, Niles, and Marci A. Cook, 36, Wilson Avenue, Struthers, misuse of a credit card and receiving stolen property.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts