JIM TRESSEL

Biography

Jim Tressel was named Youngstown State University’s ninth president in 2014.

He was executive vice president for Student Success at the University of Akron in 2012 and 2013.

He was head football coach at Ohio State University from 2001 to 2010, where his teams won the national championship in 2002 and seven Big Ten championships, and appeared in eight BCS postseason bowl games.

He was head football coach at YSU from 1986 to 2000, where his teams won four Division I-AA national championships. He also was executive director of Athletics at YSU from 1994 to 2000.

Tressel earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1975 and a master’s degree in Education from the University of Akron in 1977.