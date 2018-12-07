Hunt Valve wins federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc. of Salem won a $71,900 federal contract from Defense Logistics Agency for manufacturing safety relief valves.

YBI to partner with startup company

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator announced a partnership with the startup accelerator company Gener8tor this week at the end of the Northeast Ohio Additive Manufacturing Cluster Meeting.

The partnership will focus on startups and startup ideas for the additive manufacturing industry.

Stocks claw back from early plunge

U.S. stocks clawed most of their way back from a deep slide Thursday that at one point had wiped out the market’s gains for the year.

An early plunge briefly knocked more than 700 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to cause another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.65‚àí0.74

Aqua America, .20 35.020.77

Avalon Holdings,2.910.060

Chemical Bank, .2843.84‚àí0.53

Community Health Sys, .214.63‚àí0.28

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.25‚àí0.35

Farmers Nat., .0712.800.20

First Energy, .36 39.080.53

Fifth/Third, .1625.96‚àí0.12

FNB Corp., .1211.31‚àí0.24

General Motors, .3835.70‚àí0.82

General Electric, .127.350.070

Huntington Bank, .11 13.63‚àí0.050

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.19‚àí2.04

Key Corp, .1117.11‚àí0.34

Macy’s, .38 32.37‚àí0.050

Parker Hannifin, .76163.32‚àí3.15

PNC, .75129.31‚àí0.20

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88190.595.56

Stoneridge 25.37‚àí0.38

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.080.040

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.