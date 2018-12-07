Downtown holiday parade spirit contest winners

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings and Loan, which acted as the grand marshal of the 2018 Youngstown Holiday Parade on Nov. 30 in downtown Youngstown, has named the winners of its “Holiday Spirit Contest,” which pit schools whose bands were marching in the parade against each other to see which had the most “spirit.”

The first place winner, receiving $1,000 for its band, is United High School.

The second place winner, receiving $500 for its band, is South Range High School.

The third place winner, receiving $250 for its band is Lakeview High School.