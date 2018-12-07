Defense in baby death case appeals to state Supreme Court
MIDDLETOWN (AP)
Attorneys for a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn baby want Ohio’s Supreme Court to hear an appeal over testimony by doctors in the case.
Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson recently asked the high court to hear their appeal of a district court’s ruling that prosecutors can present testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice’s medical staff.
The defense argues doctors shouldn’t be allowed to testify, citing physician-patient privilege.
The appeals court ruled that public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighed doctor-patient privilege in this case.
Authorities first learned of the baby from a doctor.
Prosecutors have 30 days to respond before the Supreme Court decides if it has jurisdiction to take the case.
Richardson’s trial is on hold in southwestern Ohio’s Warren County.
