Chipotle, medical clinic to open at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Despite the frigid temperatures and dreary, gray skies Friday afternoon, a group of Youngstown State University students erupted with glee when YSU President Jim Tressel revealed the latest dining addition to the campus – a Chipotle restaurant.

Tressel – along with John Luellen, president of Mercy Health-Youngstown, and Frank Licata, president of LRC Realty – announced the restaurant, as well as a new Mercy Health clinic with extended hours and mental health professionals, would occupy the just-over 8,000-square-feet retail space adjacent to The Enclave student housing complex.

The clinic and restaurant are expected to open in late March.

Scores of students, coaxed into the cold with the promise of free food, attended the announcement.

Though the popular burrito slinging fast-casual diner elicited the loudest reaction, the clinic will address health care needs that have long been sought by YSU students.

Cody Dennis, a junior at YSU and a member of the baseball team, said he was appreciative of Tressel and the trustee board for listening to the students and making a health care clinic available for the students on campus.

