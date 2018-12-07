‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

On today’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio show on Vindy.com from 8 a.m. to noon hosted by Louie B. Free, pharmacist Ray Carlson returns to talk about the recent breakthroughs regarding the investigation of pharmacists’ workloads and whether there should be mandatory reporting of pharmacy errors to a government agency.

Another scheduled guest is David Orentlicher, educator, physician, attorney and author of “Two Presidents Are Better Than One: The Case for a Bipartisan Executive Branch.”

Ornament taken

GIRARD

A court official is asking whoever took the Justin Leo ornament off the Christmas tree in the municipal court lobby Wednesday to return it to the tree. The ornament is the only one on the tree. It was made by a local woman and given to the court by police Chief John Norman. The decoration honors Leo, a Girard officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Lawsuit response

GIRARD

Blue Line Solutions, a Tennessee-based speed camera company, filed a response Wednesday to a lawsuit filed by Atty. Marc Dann on behalf of drivers he said were wrongfully ticketed from December 2017 to January 2018 while driving on Interstate 80 through Girard.

The 12-page response addresses the plaintiff’s claims against Blue Line Solutions and the city of Girard. It denied the allegations, including that the two entities were involved in a civil conspiracy. The company made a series of claims, such as the damages sustained by plaintiffs were caused by their own action, and said the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court lacks jurisdiction over the company.

Free holiday dinner

youngstown

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, will host “Operation Turkey Drop,” a free holiday dinner, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Flambeau’s Restaurant, 2308 Market St.

Volunteers are welcome, and donations of cooked items, side dishes, dressing, soup, salad, etc. are appreciated. Ten fully cooked turkeys, gift cards and pies will be given out in a free raffle during the event. Oscar Chattman and Night Breeze will perform. If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact Anita via Facebook or by calling 330-207-0302 or Sandi Murphy at 330-953-7822.

