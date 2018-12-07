BIRTHS


December 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Rayanna Rivera, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 5.

Liana Pregi and Steven Manna, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.

Julio and Monica Williams, Canfield, girl, Dec. 5.

Kevin and Julie Durig, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.

Tyler and Emily Emery, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 5.

Ebony Burkes and Andre Erkard, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.

St. Joseph Health Center

Walter and Maria Howard, Burghill, girl, Dec. 3.

Clarice Kozak, Warren, girl, Dec. 4.

Sara Philhower and Jarrett Dodrill, Champion, girl, Dec. 5.

