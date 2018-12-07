BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Rayanna Rivera, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 5.
Liana Pregi and Steven Manna, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.
Julio and Monica Williams, Canfield, girl, Dec. 5.
Kevin and Julie Durig, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.
Tyler and Emily Emery, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 5.
Ebony Burkes and Andre Erkard, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 5.
St. Joseph Health Center
Walter and Maria Howard, Burghill, girl, Dec. 3.
Clarice Kozak, Warren, girl, Dec. 4.
Sara Philhower and Jarrett Dodrill, Champion, girl, Dec. 5.
