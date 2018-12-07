BREAKING: 910th Airlift Wing getting new commander Feb. 9

910th Airlift Wing getting new commander Feb. 9


December 7, 2018 at 10:09a.m.

inline tease photo
Photo

Col. Joe Janik

VIENNA

The 910th Airlift Wing of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station will have a new commander on Feb. 9 as Col. Joe Janik takes over for Col. Daniel Sarachene.

Col Sarachene announced the change this morning at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber's Good Morning Trumbull County event at the Air Reserve Station.

Janik has been vice wing commander for the airlift wing for the past year. He is a Buffalo native.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000




bedroom, bath
$