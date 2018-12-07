910th Airlift Wing getting new commander Feb. 9
Photo
Col. Joe Janik
VIENNA
The 910th Airlift Wing of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station will have a new commander on Feb. 9 as Col. Joe Janik takes over for Col. Daniel Sarachene.
Col Sarachene announced the change this morning at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber's Good Morning Trumbull County event at the Air Reserve Station.
Janik has been vice wing commander for the airlift wing for the past year. He is a Buffalo native.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.