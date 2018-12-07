2 charged in YSU lockdown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men are charged in the altercation Youngstown State University police say led to a lockdown of the campus Monday.

Robert M. Allen, 19, and Dennis D. Hubbert, 18, both face felony charges of inducing panic in Youngstown Municipal Court, according to court records.

Though the university and other area businesses closed after reports that Allen drew a firearm while on campus, Jeff Limbian, city law director, said authorities don’t believe Allen actually had a gun.

Allen’s sister and Hubbert, both YSU students with a formerly friendly history, were arguing at the university’s Kilcawley Center when Allen, who is not a student, intervened, Limbian said.

Hubbert shouted that Allen had a firearm and ran, later telling police Allen threatened him with the weapon and showed it to him.

An eyewitness with a tangential relationship to Hubbert, however, told authorities “there was never a gun or a suggestion of a gun,” Limbian said.

Allen surrendered to university police Monday afternoon, ending the nearly two-hour lockdown. Authorities have not recovered a gun, Limbian said.

On Wednesday, Allen pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor charge of drug possession in municipal court. He was fined $100 and court costs and released after posting bond.

Limbian said both men were wanted late Thursday night on court-issued warrants. Allen’s sister has not been charged in either incident.