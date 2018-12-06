YPD nabs three while serving warrants

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted on warrants from municipal court for aggravated robbery and felonious assault was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 448 Fairgreen Ave. home.

Corey Clinkscale, 26, who lists the home as his address, was taken into custody on the warrants. Inside police found a bag of marijuana, two pills and a scale, reports said. Arrested on drug charges there was Jaron Stewart, 25, of Francisca Avenue.

Later, at a home at 363 W. Delason Ave., Aaron Hobby, 36, was taken into custody on drug charges after officers served another warrant there. Reports said police found two bags of cocaine, a security system and $420 cash.