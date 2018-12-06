US stocks plunge following Huawei arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are plunging again as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to worsen trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A steep drop in Boeing, which would suffer in an extended trade battle, helped drag the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 600 points today.

Traders shoveled money into bonds, a signal they see weakness in the economy ahead.

The price of oil fell 3.8 percent as OPEC leaders gathered to discuss production cuts, which traders suspect may not reverse a plunge in crude.

The Dow fell 638 points, or 2.5 percent, to 24,392.

The S&P 500 index lost 61 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,638. The Nasdaq dropped 117 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,040.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.