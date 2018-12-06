Tuesday is deadline to sign up for Nevels Temple toy giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN — Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, 939 Elm St., says the last day to sign up for its free toy giveaway will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The giveaway is intended for children up to age 17. Participants cannot be signed up at the Salvation Army or through any other organization; checks will be conducted.

In order to be considered, participants must bring current identification, proof of family income, custody or legal papers (if applicable), Social Security or medical cards for each child or a printout from the Department Job & Family Services showing all information.