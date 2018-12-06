Transition Center opens for GM Lordstown workers and sub-contractors

LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown Transition Center is now open at the UAW 1112 Hall at 11471 Reuther Drive, to serve GM workers, contractors, and spouses impacted by the GM Lordstown reduction of workforce earlier this year and for the upcoming 2019 layoffs.

The Lordstown Transition Center is open Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It offers a computer lab and print materials related to job search, resume preparation, and training. OhioMeansJobs, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and UAW 1112 staff are all housed within the center to assist the GM workers, contractors, and spouses during this transition period.

GM workers, contractors and spouses needing more information should call the center at 330-501-0000 or the UAW Hall at 330-538-2213. All others needing information should contact Crystal Keaton at the Workforce Investment Board Area 1 office at 740-259-6826.