Police: Ohio man charged in fatal stabbings of mother, sister

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and sister at their home in western Ohio has been charged with murder in the deaths.

Xenia police Capt. Alonzo Wilson said today police responded to a report of the stabbings about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Wilson said 57-year-old Ralphael Sheppard died at the scene and 84-year-old Estella Sheppard died at a hospital.

Police say Winston Sheppard, 55, was arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Xenia Municipal Court records don’t show an attorney for Sheppard.

Police say the stabbing apparently resulted from a verbal argument that escalated.