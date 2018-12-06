POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Nov. 30

Damage: About 30 feet of lawn damage was reported at Charniga Plumbing & Heating Co., 8574 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

BOARDMAN

Nov. 30

Theft: Two 15-year-old Youngstown girls were charged with theft and obstructing official business after being accused of stealing $277 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. The teens also fled on foot from the loss-prevention office, a police report showed.

Dec. 1

Arrest: While conducting an investigation at a Market Street motel, police arrested Jeffrey A. Merrell, 32, of Market, Boardman. He was wanted on a warrant charging violation of a court order.

Domestic violence: Alexis G. Perez-Rivera, 26, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and one of criminal trespassing after his fianc e alleged that during an argument at a Market Street motel, Perez-Rivera grabbed her hair, forced the accuser’s head into a wall and punched a second family member before fleeing from the business.

Theft: Someone in the 1200 block of Shields Road entered an unlocked vehicle, from which $242 in cash was removed.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into an office at Lemodeln Model & Talent Agency, 7536 Market St., then stole six movie scripts and more than 1,000 talent sheets.

Theft: A Shelby Road man discovered $50 missing from his vehicle.

Theft by deception: A man and a woman reportedly selected about $87 worth of merchandise at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, before fraudulently returning the items at a customer-service counter for a store gift card.

Theft: A man age 35 to 40 reportedly stole $50 worth of dog treats from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Authorities charged Brandon R. Serfozo, 33, of Homestead Drive, Boardman, with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, after an official with Lube Stop, 250 Boardman-Canfield Road, alleged that after renting a U-Haul truck to him Nov. 16, Serfozo failed to return the vehicle on the agreed-upon day.

Theft: Clorinda A. Vesper, 62, of Pheasant Run Road, Warren, was charged with stealing about $224 worth of clothing and shoes from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Trespassing: A woman told police an unidentified woman entered her Wildwood Drive residence without permission.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly took $87 worth of items that included a headlight and a spark plug from Walmart.

Theft: Richard S. Hissam, 22, of Ellwood City, Pa., was charged in the theft of $237 worth of merchandise, including a tank top, from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Dec. 2

Arrest: Authorities responded to a complaint of an inebriated person at a Boardman-Poland Road movie theater, where they charged Matthew S. Ainsworth, 30, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Ainsworth, of Indianola Road, Boardman, had fallen asleep in his seat; also, a search turned up several unopened beer cans, a report showed.

Drugs/stolen property: Officers responded to a report of two suspicious-acting people at an East Western Reserve Road gas station, where they charged Brian F. Buckley, 25, of Wood Street, East Palestine, with drug abuse as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, along with Sara M. Bowser, 36, of Enon Valley, Pa., with drug abuse and possessing drug-abuse instruments after alleging having found three needles in a nearby trash can, a spoon with burn marks typical in drug use and a piece of paper with suspected drug residue. Buckley also was charged with receiving stolen property when, authorities said, the Volkswagen Jetta they were in had been reported stolen in East Palestine.

Theft: Michael E. Allinos, 50, of 12th Street, Campbell, was charged, accused of stealing two racks of lamb and $60 worth of steaks from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Theft: Drake R. Lenz, 37, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, faced a charge. Lenz was accused of stealing roughly $62 worth of football trading cards from Walmart.

Theft of services: A Meadowbrook Avenue man reported that a bag of garbage that did not belong to him had been placed in his trash can.

Theft: Police were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to assume custody of John R. Hovanec, 36, of Tenney Avenue, Campbell, who was charged with stealing merchandise Nov. 17 from Pep Boys Auto Parts & Service, 215 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Two men reportedly stole about $2,637 worth of tools and related merchandise from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Theft: A woman reportedly left in a silver Chevrolet Malibu after having stolen $330 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store.

Theft: Bryanna J. Giddings, Glendale Avenue, Boardman, faced a charge after police alleged Giddings, 26, had intentionally failed to self-scan 21 mainly food items valued at $147 while in Walmart.

Menacing: An Applecrest Court man said he received a text message he interpreted as a threat.

Theft: Kerisha A. Wallace, who listed addresses on Osborn Avenue in Youngstown and Murray Avenue in Campbell, was charged with purposely neglecting to self-scan $171 worth of food and clothing items at Walmart. Wallace, 28, also was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office probation-violation warrant.

Theft: Lavonda A. Channell, 26, of Garrettsville, and William K. Nichols, 50, who listed addresses in Garrettsville and on South Avenue in Youngstown, were charged in the theft of $486 worth of sweatshirts and other articles of clothing from Kohl’s. Nichols also was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Niles Municipal Court.

Criminal damaging: A Bishop Woods Drive man saw that someone had cut strings to his Christmas lights.

Theft: A Youngstown woman noticed a $75 jacket missing while she patronized a business in the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: A Beechwood Drive man reported a $200, 20-volt drill and accessories stolen.

Domestic violence: Adam A. Maloney of Concord Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony charge after his wife alleged Maloney, 25, came to her Hillman Way apartment without permission and choked her, leaving red marks.

Theft: A woman in her 20s or 30s reportedly stole from Walmart $138 worth of assorted toys.

Theft: A man reportedly took a pair of boots from Designer Shoe Warehouse, 1280 Doral Drive, then returned a short time later to steal two additional pairs, costing the store $350.

Dec. 3

Aggravated menacing: A Zander Drive woman alleged a neighbor had threatened to shoot her or blow up the accuser if she set foot in the neighbor’s yard.

Felonious assault: Authorities answered a fight call at a South Avenue business, where a Poland man told them he had been repeatedly punched during an argument regarding a third person at the establishment. The victim was missing a tooth and suffered other injuries such as swelling to his face.

Harassment: A Youngstown woman in the 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Road reported having gotten unwanted Facebook messages, including a threat that she would get into trouble.

Theft/vandalism: An official with Boardman Subaru, 7811 South Ave., told authorities someone had broken into a vehicle on the sales lot, removed a factory stereo from the trunk and damaged the passenger-side window area.

Drugs/weapon: Police assisted members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force near Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road who were following a suspect before conducting a traffic stop near Southern Park Mall and taking into custody Lavell D. Collins, 20, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, who was wanted on one felony count each of being a convicted felon with a firearm and trafficking in drugs, as well as three felony drug-abuse counts, all the result of a direct indictment.

Bad check: Police in Alliance took custody of Aaron C. Davis of Canton, who faced one felony count each of theft and criminal simulation, related to an Aug. 3 situation in which Davis, 22, was accused of being one of three men who paid for a $5,300 riding lawn mower at Agnew’s Farm Equipment, 7700 Market St., with a check that was returned on a closed account.

Threats: A traffic stop in the 100 block of Boardman-Poland Road resulted in the arrest of Mohammed S. Khalil, 42, of Ranier Trail, Boardman, who faced a charge of making domestic-violence threats, related to a Nov. 17 situation in which his wife alleged that during an argument, Khalil threatened to kill the accuser and toss her body into a garbage can, causing the victim to fear for her safety.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Ellis L. Patterson, 43, who faced a theft charge. Patterson, of Draper Street, Warren, was accused of stealing $110 worth of supplements April 2 from Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St.

Trespassing: Officers answered a call pertaining to a person who was not wanted at Walmart before filing a criminal-trespassing charge against Deshawnn L. Williams of East LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, after saying she was in the big-box store, despite not being allowed on the property. Williams, 30, also was charged with disorderly conduct when, police said, she yelled several times and failed to desist.

Dec. 4

Aggravated menacing: A worker for a McClurg Road company alleged her brother had threatened to kill her, evidently as part of a dispute related to the family business.

Theft: Levi H. Shriver, 23, was charged with theft after $394 worth clothing, trading cards and other property was stolen from Walmart. The Ravenna man also was wanted on a felony warrant from Portage County accusing him of trafficking in drugs.

Identity theft: A Sable Court woman learned that someone without authorization had opened a Verizon phone account with her Social Security number before she received a $269 bill.

Assault: Domonique N. Collins of Coit Drive, Warren, surrendered on a simple-assault charge, related to a Nov. 17 incident in which a paramedic alleged that while taking her to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Collins, 35, became agitated and pulled her hair, then clawed at and punched the accuser’s face.

Theft: Susan I. Pritt, 34, who listed East Liverpool addresses on Wilbert Avenue and Mapletree Street, was charged in the theft of $400 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store. Pritt also was wanted on a Columbiana County warrant charging drug possession.

Theft: Kayla A. Davis, 19, of Bane Street, Warren, was charged with taking about $320 worth of children’s and other clothing from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road.

Voyeurism: A Red Tail Hawk Drive woman told police someone watched her through a window as she dressed.