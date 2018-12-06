OPEC delays oil output decision pending Russia talks

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC countries hoping to support the price of oil put off their decision today on how much to reduce oil production until they negotiate with ally Russia on Friday on how much it will contribute to the cut.

Some saw it as a sign the group of oil-producing nations may not have the political unity to rein in supply and is suffering under political pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to not push prices up again. Others interpreted it as a tactic to get Russia to agree to big cuts as well.

The price of oil has fallen about 25 percent because major producers – including the U.S. – are pumping oil at high rates. It fell further today after OPEC's lack of action and amid broader concerns about global economic growth.

Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight within OPEC, said it was in favor of a cut of about a million barrels a day.

But upon leaving the meeting, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih said "we're still deliberating." He said the OPEC countries were still discussing the distribution of the cuts between them.

Iran, Saudi's regional rival and fellow OPEC member, has resisted any notion of cutting its output as its crude exports are being pinched already by U.S. sanctions. It has wanted an exemption.

The OPEC countries will now discuss the meeting with Russia, which is not part of OPEC but has been coordinating its output levels to support the market.

Al-Falih said a decision would take all day Friday.

"I'm not confident," he added.

Some experts saw that as a tactical move by OPEC countries to not announce a production level as they prepare to ask Russia and several other smaller non-OPEC countries to also cut their output.