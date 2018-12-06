Officer who fatally shot boy, 12, won’t get job back

CLEVELAND

An arbitrator says the white officer who was fired after fatally shooting a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun won’t get back his job with Cleveland police.

Timothy Loehmann was cleared in the shooting of Tamir Rice but was fired in May 2017 for failing to disclose to Cleveland that he’d been previously forced out by another department.

Loehmann challenged his firing in an arbitration process. The police union confirmed Tuesday that Loehmann lost that challenge.

The Cleveland police union says it will appeal, calling the decision a “witch hunt.”

Loehmann shot Tamir Rice within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014.

School guard charged with raping student pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND

A Cleveland high school security guard who’s accused of sexually assaulting a student has pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and sexual battery.

Derrick Dugger entered the not-guilty plea Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Court records show the East Tech High School guard is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex.

A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office Wednesday. Dugger’s bond has been set at $250,000.

Police have said Dugger sent several inappropriate messages, including photos, to multiple students through social media. A sex-crimes detective wrote in court filings that it’s “anticipated” that more students will come forward.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has said Dugger is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.

Fifth-grade class finds body outside school

AKRON

Officials say a fifth-grade class found a body outside an Ohio school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports school officials said in a letter to parents the class found the body Monday morning at the Bridges Learning Center in Akron.

Principal Stephanie Davis says classes in the area were immediately moved, and students saw very little of the scene.

Police believe the man died by suicide two days earlier, and a gun was recovered at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

School officials say counseling is being offered to students. The school serves students in grades K-8 with emotional or behavioral needs.

State: $104.5M available for new voting equipment

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s county boards of elections are able to acquire new voting equipment through a program made possible by legislation enacted this year.

A release from Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Voting Equipment Acquisition Program provides a total of $104.5 million for counties to purchase new equipment.

Husted says counties will be able to get the equipment in time to test it and train poll workers ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The state has awarded contracts to five voting system vendors. County boards of elections using the program will select their system, equipment, and services from the approved vendors list.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio and the Ohio Association of Election Officials say they welcome the opportunity to replace old and outdated equipment.

Giraffe calf dies during birth at Columbus zoo

POWELL

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says a giraffe calf has died there during birth.

A zoo release says the 6-year-old Masai giraffe mother, Cami, began to show signs of labor Tuesday afternoon with the calf being born rear hooves first. The release says giraffe calves are typically born front hooves first and those born rear hooves first rarely survive.

National Geographic livestream cameras were turned off while the animal care team tried to save the mother and calf. The team and a large animal surgeon performed a cesarean section Tuesday night, but couldn’t save the calf.

Zoo officials say Cami’s condition is stable, but her prognosis is guarded.

The release says the calf had serious congenital defects that would have prevented survival even if it was born front hooves first.

Former diving coach pleads not guilty in sexual-battery case

COLUMBUS

A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations that he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Thirty-two-year-old Will Bohonyi of Columbus was arraigned Wednesday in Franklin County on charges of sexual battery and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel says Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case isn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

She’s among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi. The updated complaint filed recently in that case listed four divers by name.

USA Diving says it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct. Ohio State fired Bohonyi.

Police: 2 teens in Pa. charged over gun on bus

MCKEESPORT, Pa.

Police in western Pennsylvania say two teens have been charged after a gun was brought onto a school bus and video was posted on social media.

McKeesport police say the boys, one 15 and the other 16, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a weapon on school property.

They say the 15-year-old wasn’t in school Tuesday, but arrived at the end of day to board the bus with the gun. Police say the video posted on social media shows the 16-year-old brandishing the gun while riding the bus.

