No market watch or stocks box reports

New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and all major U.S. stock markets were closed Wednesday for the national day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush. Stock markets are expected to open as they normally do this morning.

New CEO for Mercy

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health-Youngstown has named John Luellen as its new chief executive officer.

Luellen joined Mercy Health in September as its chief operating officer for Youngstown and has more than 20 years’ experience in the medical field.

Previous CEO Donald Kline was appointed to lead four of Mercy Health’s seven markets, including Youngstown, Lorain, Toldeo and Lima.

Macy’s Believe Day

NEW YORK

Macy’s will celebrate National Believe Day on Friday by doubling its donations to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa collected that day in store or online at macys.com/believe.

The company also has pledged to donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for each letter received between Nov. 2 and Dec. 24, up to $1 million.

Macy’s will relaunch the Wishes Across America program, which aims to grant 25 wishes for children across the country.

Suspension-part failures in ’13 Nissan Altimas are probed

DETROIT

U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a suspension part on Nissan Altimas can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 374,000 cars from 2013. The agency says it has four complaints that rear lower control arm assemblies failed.

The complaints came from states that use salt to clear roads of ice and snow.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether a recall is needed.

Senate resolution would blame Saudis for journalist’s death

WASHINGTON

A bipartisan group of senators is introducing a measure that says Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is “complicit” in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The resolution is largely symbolic, but it registers the Senate’s unrest with the killing and the Trump administration’s response. It’s among several measures being considered after a closed CIA briefing on Capitol Hill.

Introduced by a top ally of President Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the resolution says the Senate “has a high level of confidence” that the crown prince “was complicit in the murder.”

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey after arriving for routine paperwork.

2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 rescued, 6 missing

TOKYO

A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s southwestern coast after a midair collision early today, and rescuers found one of the seven crew members in stable condition while searching for the others, officials said.

The U.S. Marine Corps said the crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refueling aircraft during regular training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima in western Japan.

The crash took place 200 miles off the coast.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said the aircraft carrying seven crew members in total collided and crashed into the sea south of the Muroto Cape on Shikoku island in southwestern Japan.

Staff/wire reports