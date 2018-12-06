Replacement Niles Water Department facility will cost $238K

By Jordan Cohen

NILES

City council unanimously approved a group of ordinances authorizing the purchase of a vacant warehouse and land on Summit Street to be converted into the water department’s new home.

Total cost of the project, including renovation, is estimated at $238,000.

“This was part of our financial plan that was approved by the fiscal commission,” Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz said at Wednesday night’s council meeting. The commission has been overseeing Niles’ finances since the city was declared in fiscal emergency in October 2014.

The mayor said the majority of the expenses will be covered by the city’s water fund. Resolutions included acceptance of the property appraisal and land assessment.

Employees were removed from the previous facility in August due to its deteriorating condition – a concern that led to the replacement’s inclusion in the most recent version of the recovery plan.

“I had to order them out,” said Anthony Flarey, service director. “That building was unsafe.”

Since then, the eight-member department has shared the light department’s building. Flarey said the new location may be completed by March. The adjacent land will also house equipment from other departments.

Council members say the purchase is another important step for the city that appears to be on the verge of getting out from under fiscal emergency.

“Finally, [we can] invest in our people and our infrastructure,” said Councilman Ryan McNaughton, D-at large.

What may be the final step toward fiscal independence is nearing completion, said city Auditor Giovanne Merlo. He told council the citywide asset-management plan, which the city has never had and the state auditor requires, is “moving along.”

Niles is paying HCA Asset Management $61,500 to conduct the inventory, which is expected to be completed in time for the commission’s Dec. 20 meeting when the city plans to petition for release from fiscal emergency.