Listen to Louie B. Free on Friday on Vindy Talk Radio

YOUNGSTOWN — On Friday’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio show on Vindy.com from 8 a.m. to noon hosted by Louie B. Free, pharmacist Ray Carlson returns to talk about the recent breakthroughs regarding the investigation of pharmacists workloads and whether there should be mandatory reporting of pharmacy errors to a government agency.

Another scheduled guest is David Orentlicher, educator, physician, attorney, and author of “Two Presidents Are Better Than One: The Case for a Bipartisan Executive Branch.”

