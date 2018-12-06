Girard High continues celebration of football champs today

GIRARD

Pat Pearson, head coach of the Girard Indians, exuded pride as he told the football team it has “transformed this community forever.”

“We’ve reached our final destination. You’ve reached your full potential,” he said. “You’ll be heroes of this town forever. Nobody will ever forget what you guys did for our community.”

The Girard Indians made history this season as the city’s first football regional champions. Last weekend, the team also became the school’s first football state champion runner-ups.

“There was an explosion of school spirit we’ve never seen before,” said William Ryser, high school principal, reflecting on the days leading up to the championship.

The school celebrated with an assembly this morning, to honor everyone involved in the team’s journey.

