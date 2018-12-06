F-35 program expected to bring 400 new jobs to Dayton air base

DAYTON (AP)

Congress members representing southwestern Ohio say Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton will get at least 400 new jobs as it adds a mission related to managing versions of the F-35 strike fighter.

The Pentagon’s decision to base the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator Organization at Wright-Patterson was announced this week by Ohio’s senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, and GOP Rep. Mike Turner.

The Dayton Daily News reports the mission has the potential to add more jobs over the next few years.

Ohio’s congressional representatives previously wrote to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson to argue that the Dayton-area Air Force base was uniquely qualified to handle the mission, noting some of the other operations based there.

Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio.