Eiffel Tower to close Saturday amid riot fears
PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has announced it will be closed to visitors Saturday due to the protests called in the French capital by the yellow vest movement.
Tickets bought online will be refunded, the company operating the Paris monument said on Twitter today.
Several museums and other cultural sites have previously announced they will close Saturday, fearing a repeat of the rioting in Paris city center last weekend.
