Deputies find drugs after chase arrest

A man who led police on a chase about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday had a bag of heroin in his pants when he was booked into the Mahoning County jail, reports said.

Robert Duval, 38, of Zedaker Avenue, is in the jail on charges of failure to comply, possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility as well as several warrants from municipal court and driving under suspension.

Duval was arrested at St. Louis and Hudson avenues after failing to stop for police who tried to pull him over for an improper turn, reports said. The heroin was found at the jail when Duval was being booked in one of his pockets, reports said.

Reports said Duval has eight open suspensions on his license, the last one handed down July 31.