COLD HEARTED | Justin Leo ornament taken from Girard Christmas tree
GIRARD — A court official is asking whoever took the Justin Leo ornament Wednesday off the Christmas tree located in the courtroom lobby to return it to the tree.
The ornament is the only one on the tree. It was made by a local woman and given to the court from police Chief John Norman. The decoration honors Leo, a city police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.
